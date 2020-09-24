DeAndre Hopkins says he’s at fault for Kyler Murray’s interception

USA TODAY Sports

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins says he is the one responsible for Landon Collins‘ interception of Kyler Murray in Sunday’s 30-15 win over the Washington Football Team.

Collins jumped in front of a pass intended for Andy Isabella over the middle of the field that he intercepted at the Cardinals’ 20-yard line. Washington was unable to capitalize on the turnover as Dwayne Haskins would fumble the ball back to Arizona three plays later.

According to Katherine Fitzgerald of the Arizona Republic, Hopkins said that Collins wouldn’t have been in position if he hadn’t made a mistake.

“I think the interception that he threw last week was definitely my fault,” Hopkins said Tuesday. “I ran the wrong route, so the safety wouldn’t have been there if it wasn’t for me running the wrong route.”

Hopkins was split to the opposite side of the field from Isabella and ran a slant route toward the middle of the field. With no one pressing deep up the left sideline, Collins was able to break on the pass to Isabella as he crossed the hashmarks.

“That’s something that we both have to be on the same page about,” Murray said. “Obviously frustrating at the time, but looking back on it, it’s an area where, this is Week 2. We haven’t had a lot of time together. We just got to be better and we will be better.”