DJ Chark out for Thursday night’s game

The Jaguars announced a change to their injury report ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Dolphins and it’s a negative one for the offense.

Wide receiver DJ Chark has been ruled out. Chark was listed as questionable on Wednesday due to chest and back injuries, but the Jaguars downgraded him on Thursday afternoon.

Keelan Cole, Laviska Shenault, Chris Conley and Collin Johnson have joined Chark at receiver in the first two weeks. Dede Westbrook has been inactive in those games, but could get a spot in the lineup now that Chark won’t be playing.

Chark was the only Jaguars player listed as questionable. Center Brandon Linder (knee) and kicker Josh Lambo (hip) were ruled out with Lambo subsequently going on injured reserve.