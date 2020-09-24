Dolphins dominate first quarter, hold 14-0 lead

USA TODAY Sports

All Jordan Howard does is score touchdowns.

He bowled in from the 1-yard line, giving him 14 carries for 12 yards and three touchdowns this season. It gave the Dolphins a 14-0 lead over the Jaguars tonight.

The Dolphins have 12 first downs and 144 yards after two drives to 30 yards and one first down for the Jaguars after their first drive. Ryan Fitzpatrick is 6-for-6 for 68 yards and a touchdown, a 3-yard pass to Preston Williams.

Miami’s scoring drives have gone 12 plays, 84 yards and six plays, 80 yards.

The Jaguars had two penalties for 20 yards on the Dolphins’ second scoring drive, a 15-yard horse collar penalty on Joe Schobert and a 5-yard pass interference penalty in the end zone on CJ Henderson.