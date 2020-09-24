Dolphins promote cornerback Tae Hayes

Getty Images

The Dolphins added a little secondary depth, and some familiarity with the opponent for tonight’s game.

The Dolphins announced that practice squad cornerback Tae Hayes had been promoted to the active roster for tonight’s game.

The Appalachian State product was on the Jaguars practice squad and active roster last season, but the Dolphins claimed him off waivers last December. He appeared in two games down the stretch for Miami.

The Dolphins are without cornerback Byron Jones (groin/Achilles) tonight against the Jags, and cornerback Xavien Howard (knee) was limited in practice this week but doesn’t have an injury designation.