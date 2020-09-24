Dre Greenlaw, Jimmy Garoppolo among the 49ers out of practice

Getty Images

The 49ers made only one change to their practice report, and it was more bad news. But what else is new for the defending NFC champions?

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw went from limited in Wednesday’s practice to out of Thursday’s work. He has a quadriceps injury.

He joined running back Tevin Coleman (knee), defensive end Dee Ford (back), quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) and running back Raheem Mostert (knee) on the sideline.

Tight end George Kittle (knee) was limited for a second consecutive day.

Cornerback Jason Verrett (hamstring) remained a full participant.