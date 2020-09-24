Eagles promote Trevor Williams to active roster

Getty Images

The Eagles added a cornerback to the active roster on Thursday.

Trevor Williams has been promoted from the team’s practice squad. He fills the roster spot that opened up when guard Isaac Seumalo was placed on injured reserve this week.

Williams was promoted on a temporary basis for last Sunday’s game against the Rams and saw action on a couple of defensive snaps before reverting to the practice squad. Williams played two games for the Cardinals last season and spent his first three seasons with the Chargers.

Darius Slay, Avonte Maddox, Nickell Robey-Coleman and Cre'von LeBlanc are the other corners in Philly.