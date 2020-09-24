Everson Griffen to start working in three-point stance more often

USA TODAY Sports

Defensive end Everson Griffen had a sack against the Falcons last Sunday, but that’s been the rare bright spot for the team’s pass rush in the first two weeks of the season.

They’ve produced one other sack, seven quarterback hits and 14 pressures, which has led Griffen to rethink his approach to getting after the quarterback. Defensive coordinator Mike Nolan has had him playing out of a two-point stance as the Cowboys have employed more 3-4 looks, which is something unfamiliar to Griffen after years with the Vikings.

On Wednesday, Griffen said he’s going to start doing more of what he’s used to doing.

“That’s what I am more comfortable at,” Griffen said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “I was trying to work it in and out and seeing where my comfortability was, trying to see, ‘Do I like the two-point? Do I like the three-point?’ And I’m a three-point man. I’m going to make sure I get down in my three-point where I can be more powerful with my hands and then my feet, and I can get on guys quicker and be able to attack and move my feet better. It’s a big difference. I’ve been doing it with my hand in the dirt for the past 10 years now.”

DeMarcus Lawrence has also spent most of his career with his hand on the ground, so the shift may help the pass rush get going. That would be a welcome development with injuries depleting the cornerback group ahead of this weekend’s game against the Seahawks.