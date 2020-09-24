Fletcher Cox misses second straight day of practice

Getty Images

The Eagles got some good injury news on Thursday when wide receiver Alshon Jeffery took part in practice for the first time since he hurt his foot last December.

Getting Jeffery back in the lineup at any point in the near future would be a plus for the Eagles on offense, but they could be without a big piece of their defense against the Bengals this weekend. Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox missed a second straight day of practice with an abdomen injury.

Cox suffered the injury in last Sunday’s loss to the Rams, but played through it. He had four tackles and a tackle for loss in the contest.

Cornerback Rudy Ford (groin) and wide receiver Jalen Reagor (thumb) were the other Eagles out of practice. Reagor had surgery and is expected to miss several weeks as a result.