Frank Reich: NFL coaches have obligation to set mask example

USA TODAY Sports

Colts coach Frank Reich acknowledges that wearing a mask while coaching is not convenient, and is difficult to maintain.

He is also aware that is not remotely the point.

Via Joel Erickson of the Indianapolis Star, Reich said he thought the visibility of his job made it important for coaches to be seen wearing masks during games, after five coaches were fined $100,000 for not wearing them.

“I think it’s everything,” Reich said. “To say it’s optics could be taken as a negative, but the NFL has a huge platform. Optics is important, at some level. We’re trying to set an example for the country. I respect the fact that the league is running a tight ship on this with the testing, and I think our players and coaches have said, ‘Whatever the league says, that’s what we’re going to do.’”

Reich said he tried 20 different models, before settling on one that he found easiest to talk under. It’s still not a perfect solution — as his nose was still poking out at times. But as the country continues to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, he’s mindful of complying.

“Because you’re talking a lot, there are times that it came down, and then as soon as I think about it, I pull it back up,” Reich said. “There is a little conscious effort. It requires a little more enunciation and speaking a little bit louder, but it’s fine. You adjust to it and make it work.”

And as Vic Fangio, Pete Carroll, Kyle Shanahan, Jon Gruden and Sean Payton found out this week, it’s costly if you don’t.