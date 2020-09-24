Hand injury keeps David Andrews out of practice again

Getty Images

Patriots center David Andrews was spotted at the team’s practice Thursday by reporters, but his presence at the field didn’t include participation in the session.

Andrews was listed as a non-participant on the team’s injury report for the second straight day. A right hand injury is the reason why Andrews isn’t working and that’s troubling for a player who snaps the ball with that hand.

Darren Hartwell of NBCSportsBoston.com reports that Andrews’ right hand was heavily wrapped and he tried snapping with his left hand unsuccessfully early in the session. Friday’s injury report will provide more insight about his chances of playing against the Raiders.

Running back James White was the only other player who didn’t practice at all. He’s been away from the team since the death of his father in a car accident that also seriously injured his mother.

Safety Kyle Duggar (ankle) and linebacker Josh Uche (foot) were added to the injury report on Thursday. Both players were limited participants.