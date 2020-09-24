J.J. Watt a full practice participant

Getty Images

J.J. Watt first went on the practice report last week. He was limited all three days leading up to the Week Two game against the Ravens with a hip injury but didn’t have a designation.

He played 44 of 65 snaps in the loss to the Ravens and made two sacks.

Watt began this week on the report with a groin injury that limited him Wednesday.

On Thursday, though, Watt had his first full practice since Sept. 9. That was the final practice before the season opener.

Watt, 31, has played all 16 games only once the past four seasons. That came in 2018 when he made 16 sacks.

Receiver Brandin Cooks (quad), running back Duke Johnson (ankle), inside linebacker Peter Kalambayi (hamstring) and left tackle Laremy Tunsil (elbow) remained limited.

Fullback Cullen Gillaspia (concussion) was a full participant after being limited Wednesday.

Offensive lineman Tytus Howard (ankle) again was a full participant.