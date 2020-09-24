Jabaal Sheard visits the Lions

Getty Images

The Lions’ woeful defense is looking to add some veteran help.

Free agent defensive end Jabaal Sheard is visiting with the Lions, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The 31-year-old Sheard started 12 games for the Colts last year but hit free agency in March and has been unsigned since. He previously played in Lions head coach Matt Patricia’s defense for two years in New England, and Patricia and Lions General Manager Bob Quinn have prioritized signing former Patriots.

Detroit’s defense has surrendered double-digit leads in four consecutive games, making the Lions the first team in NFL history to lose four in a row while at one point leading all four games by at least 10 points. They’re desperate to get some help on defense, and Sheard may be a player who can provide that help.