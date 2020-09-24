Jack Doyle returns to practice as a limited participant

Getty Images

Colts tight end Jack Doyle missed all three practices last week with ankle and knee injuries. He did not play against the Vikings.

Doyle returned to practice Thursday as a limited participant and is listed with only a knee injury.

Mo Alie-Cox started in place of Doyle and made a career-high five receptions fro 111 yards. The Colts also have rookie tight end Noah Togiai available on their active roster.

Starting cornerback Rock Ya-Sin, who went to the hospital Sunday with a non-football-related illness, remained out of practice.

Linebacker Matthew Adams (ankle) also did not practice again, and safety Julian Blackmon (knee) remained limited.