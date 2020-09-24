Jalen Reagor undergoes surgery, is expected to return after bye

Getty Images

Jalen Reagor had surgery on his torn ulnar collateral ligament in his left thumb Thursday. The Eagles have not placed the rookie receiver on injured reserve, but he is not expected to return until after the bye, Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

The Eagles play the Bengals, 49ers, Steelers, Ravens, Giants and Cowboys before the bye in Week Nine.

Drew Brees missed five games with the same injury last season.

Reagor also missed time during training camp with a shoulder injury.

Alshon Jeffery returned to practice Thursday as he works his way back from foot surgery. The Eagles also have DeSean Jackson, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Greg Ward and John Hightower at the position.