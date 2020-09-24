Jamal Adams extra motivated going against hometown team

Getty Images

The last time a Seahawks safety had something to prove to his home-state team, it did not go well for the Cowboys. Earl Thomas made seven tackles and two interceptions of Dak Prescott in 2018, bowing to the Cowboys’ sideline after his second pick sealed the Seahawks’ victory.

Thomas had hoped the Cowboys would come and get him, and Jamal Adams campaigned for the same before the Jets traded him to the Seahawks.

Adams, who grew up in the Dallas area, said Thursday he has received text messages from a friend indicating at least one Cowboys player is questioning his coverage skills. (Whoever it is isn’t alone, with that a popular topic on social media.)

“I’ve seen a couple things, they said I struggle in coverage, so I can’t wait,” Adams said Thursday, via Brady Henderson of ESPN. “I got a little text from one of my buddies back home. He has the inside scoop on that. So looking forward to it.”

Adams wouldn’t reveal which Cowboys player supposedly said what was supposedly said.

“I can’t tell you that, man,” Adams said. “C’mon. I can’t give you the nuggets like that, man. I grew up with a couple guys who are still my brothers, best friends to this day. We talk every day, group messaging. What goes on in Dallas, it always comes back to me. I always find out the scoops. So just a little edge, a little chip on my shoulder to go out there and continue to do what I’m doing. Obviously, things happen. It’s part of the game. And hey, just looking forward to the matchup.”

The Seahawks have allowed 10 plays of 20 or more yards, including three of 25 or more against the Patriots. Adams took the blame for Cam Newton‘s long throw to Julian Edelman.

Adams allowed the fourth-lowest completion percentage (50.4 percent) among safeties as the nearest defender over his first three seasons, according to NFL Next Gen Stats.