James Robinson is getting it done in Jacksonville

Getty Images

When the Jaguars abruptly released running back Leonard Fournette, it wasn’t clear who would become as the team’s top tailback. It now is.

Rookie James Robinson, an undrafted running back from Illinois State has taken control of the position.

Through two games, Robinson has 164 rushing yards, 46 receiving yards, and a touchdown. Against Tennessee on Sunday, he rushed for 102 yards on 16 carries, creating an average of 6.4 yards per carry.

He has shown power, speed, and elusiveness. He slips through a hole and explodes. And we get a chance on Thursday night to see what he can do, against the Dolphins.

If Robinson continues to thrive, it will become even more relevant to ask whether it makes sense to use first-round picks on running backs. Or any-round picks on running backs. Robinson reconfirms the reality that quality running backs can be found anywhere. With so many other positions having a supply that doesn’t meet the demand for NFL-caliber talent, it always makes sense to think about devoting high-round draft resources to players who play other positions — unless the team is certain that a potential top-10 tailback will blossom into a potential Hall of Famer.