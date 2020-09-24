Jamison Crowder remains out of practice for Jets

Getty Images

Things aren’t looking any better on the injury front for the Jets.

Wide receiver Jamison Crowder is out of practice for the fourth straight day as a result of the hamstring injury he suffered early last week. The team has another day of on-field work before the weekend, but the extended absence suggests that Crowder will miss another game this week.

That’s also set to be the case for Breshad Perriman. Perriman hurt his ankle last Sunday and head coach Adam Gase said this week that he may miss a couple of games before getting back into the lineup.

Center Connor McGovern (hamstring) and cornerback Quincy Wilson (concussion) are also out for the second straight day. Safety Ashtyn Davis (groin) has moved from limited practice to not participating and right tackle George Fant (concussion) has been added to the report.

As a result of those injuries and ones that have landed the likes of running back Le'Veon Bell and wide receiver Denzel Mims on injured reserve, head coach Adam Gase said at his Thursday press conference that “whoever has a pulse” needs to be ready to play.