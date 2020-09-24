Jason Garrett: Defense’s “focal point is not so narrow” without Saquon Barkley

Getty Images

Finding a bright side to losing a player like Saquon Barkley isn’t easy, but Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett is trying his best this week.

Barkley tore his ACL in last Sunday’s loss to the Bears and that’s going to push the Giants in a different direction than the one that Garrett drew up this offseason. He believes it will also push opposing defenses into a different direction as they prepare to face the Giants without a player who has been central to their offensive plans.

“Maybe now that focal point is not so narrow,” Garrett said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.

The Giants didn’t have much luck using that narrow focus on Barkley to exploit other matchups, so it’s unlikely anyone will be betting too heavily on their offense busting out against the 49ers now that the running back is out of the picture but Sunday will provide the first evidence of how their offense will operate the rest of the way.