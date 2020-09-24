Joe Burrow working on bigger plays through the air

Getty Images

No one has thrown more passes through the first two weeks of the 2020 season than Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

Burrow has 97 attempts, including 61 in last Thursday’s loss to the Browns, but the first overall pick’s throws haven’t gone all that far. He’s averaging a league-worst 5.2 yards per attempt and the team has had one passing play of more than 20 yards.

On Wednesday, Burrow said that he’s working to change that up heading into this weekend’s matchup against the Eagles.

“That’s something that’s an emphasis for me this week, is just getting that right,” Burrow said, via Tyler Dragon of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “We’ve also just played two styles of defenses that don’t give up big plays and keep everything in front of you and make you check it down and make you work down the field. But we’ve also missed some opportunities to put the ball down the field. We are gonna get more opportunities. We just have to connect on them.”

The Eagles gave up six passing plays of more than 20 yards in last Sunday’s loss to the Rams, so Burrow should have some more of those opportunities this week. Hitting them may mean the Bengals aren’t playing from behind, which would lead to a drop in attempts that the rookie would likely welcome in his third week of NFL action.