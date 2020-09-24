John Brown added to injury report as limited participant

Getty Images

Bills wide receiver John Brown was added to the team’s injury report on Thursday.

Brown is listed as a limited participant due to a foot injury. Joe Buscaglia of TheAthletic.com reports that he took part in individual drills during the portion of the session open to the media.

The wideout was on the injury report last week because of his foot as well. He didn’t practice on Wednesday before getting in full practices the next two days and caught four passes for 82 yards and a touchdown in last Sunday’s win over the Dolphins.

Friday will reveal if this is a similar situation or if Brown’s status for this Sunday’s game against the Rams is in any doubt.

Tight end Dawson Knox (concussion), running back Zack Moss (toe) and linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips (quad) were the Bills players out of practice due to injuries. Linebackers Matt Milano (hamstring) and Tremaine Edmunds (shoulder) were limited participants for the second straight day. Both players sat out the win over Miami.