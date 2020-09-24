John Harbaugh: Ravens’ defense is different than last time we played the Chiefs

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 24, 2020
When the Ravens faced the Chiefs last season, it did not go well for Baltimore’s defense. Patrick Mahomes threw for 374 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions, Kansas City added 140 yards on the ground, and although the Ravens’ offense rallied in the fourth quarter, the Chiefs won 33-28.

When the Ravens face the Chiefs on Monday night, Baltimore coach John Harbaugh thinks it will be different. Harbaugh said today that the arrival of cornerback Marcus Peters in a trade last year has had a big impact on the defense, as has the emergence of cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Jimmy Smith.

“We’re a different defense in a lot of ways,” Harbaugh said. “Marcus, of course. We’ve got Marlon’s grown, Jimmy is in a great role, we’ve added defensive linemen, we’ve got young linebackers, we’ve added a lot to our defense, we’ve added some scheme as well. It’s just different. It’s never the same. I’m glad Marcus is here and he’s going to be a factor in that game, no question about it. He’s a guy that they’re going to have to understand where he’s at at all times and I’m sure they’re thinking about that as they prepare.”

The Ravens’ defense has looked excellent so far this year. But they haven’t faced an offense like the Chiefs.

10 responses to "John Harbaugh: Ravens' defense is different than last time we played the Chiefs

  3. Ravens will roll the Chiefs. Loss of Tayvon young as nickel hurts but the depth on this team is unbelievable and testament to what a great front office the Ravens have!

  5. Should be a great game, I’d give the edge to the Chiefs if it were in KC since they have fans in their stadium. In Baltimore I think it’s a tossup.
    Winning Team 35
    Losing Team 31

  6. Chiefs will score plenty – Ravens can’t panic and ask Lamar to throw the ball 50 times – run the ball, own the clock

  7. Is Peters still doing his own thing on defense, or has he finally started to accept coaching and assignments?

    He’s super talented, but last time I saw him playing regularly, he was the mad scientist in the lab mixing up his own concoctions, punting balls into the crowd, arguing with zebras and coaches, running away from tackle attempts on the field and generally tuned into his own FM station listening to his own chart topping singles.

  9. If these two teams don’t meet in the AFC Championship it would be a loss to the fans. Star players on both teams with an amazing supporting cast and coaches

  10. “He’s a guy that they’re going to have to understand where he’s at at all times and I’m sure they’re thinking about that as they prepare.””
    ____________

    This comes across as incredibly smug. Why not just stay silent and motivate your own team instead of providing bulletin board material for the opponent? And if Peters doesn’t have a great game it’ll be fun hearing Harbaugh explain what went wrong.

