John Harbaugh: Ravens’ defense is different than last time we played the Chiefs

Getty Images

When the Ravens faced the Chiefs last season, it did not go well for Baltimore’s defense. Patrick Mahomes threw for 374 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions, Kansas City added 140 yards on the ground, and although the Ravens’ offense rallied in the fourth quarter, the Chiefs won 33-28.

When the Ravens face the Chiefs on Monday night, Baltimore coach John Harbaugh thinks it will be different. Harbaugh said today that the arrival of cornerback Marcus Peters in a trade last year has had a big impact on the defense, as has the emergence of cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Jimmy Smith.

“We’re a different defense in a lot of ways,” Harbaugh said. “Marcus, of course. We’ve got Marlon’s grown, Jimmy is in a great role, we’ve added defensive linemen, we’ve got young linebackers, we’ve added a lot to our defense, we’ve added some scheme as well. It’s just different. It’s never the same. I’m glad Marcus is here and he’s going to be a factor in that game, no question about it. He’s a guy that they’re going to have to understand where he’s at at all times and I’m sure they’re thinking about that as they prepare.”

The Ravens’ defense has looked excellent so far this year. But they haven’t faced an offense like the Chiefs.