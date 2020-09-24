Josh Jacobs, Darren Waller out of practice Thursday

Getty Images

The Raiders didn’t have a full practice on Wednesday, so they made an estimated practice report that showed running back Josh Jacobs and tight end Darren Waller would not have taken part in an actual session.

Practice resumed on a normal schedule Thursday, but there was no change in status for either of the offensive starters. Jacobs remained out with a hip injury while a knee problem is keeping Waller off the field.

The Raiders played on Monday, so the team may be trying to maximize the rest of both players before facing the Patriots this Sunday. Friday will bring another practice and the issuing of injury designations that will shed some light on their outlook for the weekend.

Right tackle Trent Brown (calf), offensive lineman Denzelle Good (thumb/illness) and linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (pectoral) were also on the sideline Thursday. Wide receiver Henry Ruggs (knee/hamstring) was a limited participant after being listed as full on Wednesday’s estimated report.

Wide receiver Bryan Edwards (foot) and tackle Sam Young (groin) were also limited for the Raiders.