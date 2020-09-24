JuJu Smith-Schuster out of practice again, Diontae Johnson back to work

Getty Images

The Steelers were missing their top two receivers at Wednesday’s practice, but they were able to get one back on the field Thursday.

Diontae Johnson was a full participant in practice after sitting out on Wednesday due to a toe issue. Johnson’s full return signals that Wednesday was a maintenance day and that he should be good to go against the Texans.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin suggested that could be the case for Johnson and JuJu Smith-Schuster, but there’s less reason to believe Smith-Schuster will play. He remained out of practice on Thursday due to a knee injury.

Smith-Schuster was the only player out of practice Thursday, which is a good sign for the team’s overall health and a worrisome one for their passing game.