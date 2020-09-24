Julio Jones among the Falcons who remain out of practice

Getty Images

The Falcons had nine players out of Wednesday’s practice. They had eight out Thursday, although center Alex Mack was a veteran rest day and not an injury.

Safety Damontae Kazee (hip), linebacker Foye Oluokun (hamstring) and left tackle Jake Matthews (knee) went from out to limited.

Tight end Luke Stocker (hip) went from limited to out.

Receiver Julio Jones‘ hamstring issue kept him out again Thursday. He was limited in practice all of last week. Jones played 59 of 75 offensive snaps in the loss to the Cowboys but made only two catches for 24 yards and blamed his hamstring for a dropped touchdown.

Falcons coach Dan Quinn said Wednesday that Jones aggravated the injury in Sunday’s game.

Cornerback Kendall Sheffield (foot), safety Ricardo Allen (elbow), defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. (ankle), right tackle Kaleb McGary (knee) and defensive end Takk McKinley (groin) remained out.

Defensive tackle Marlon Davidson (knee) and defensive end Charles Harris (ankle) again were limited.

Defensive tackle Tyeler Davison (ankle) had a full practice after being limited Wednesday.