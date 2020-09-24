Keelan Cole is expected to start for DJ Chark, who is inactive

Getty Images

The Jaguars downgraded receiver DJ Chark earlier Thursday, ruling him out of tonight’s game. He is inactive with chest and back injuries.

Keelan Cole is expected to start in Chark’s place.

The Jaguars’ other inactives are quarterback Jake Luton, cornerback Josiah Scott, cornerback Luq Barcoo, defensive lineman Doug Costin and center Brandon Linder (knee). Kicker Josh Lambo (hip) is on injured reserve, leaving rookie Brandon Wright to kick tonight.

Tyler Shatley will start for Linder.

The Dolphins already had ruled out cornerback Byron Jones (groin, Achilles). Safety Clayton Fejedelem, who was doubtful with a pectoral injury, also is inactive.

The Dolphins’ other inactives are running back/receiver Malcolm Perry, receiver Lynn Bowden Jr., defensive end Jason Strowbridge and offensive tackle Adam Pankey.

Receiver DeVante Parker will play.