Kirk Cousins: The urgency’s there, we need production to go with it

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins posted the worst single-game passer rating of his career in last Sunday’s 28-11 loss to the Colts and he stated the obvious when he spoke to reporters on Wednesday.

Cousins said “I’ve got to be better” than he was while going 11-of-26 for 113 yards and three interceptions. The process of getting better isn’t going to be radically different than what Cousins has done in the past.

He said he has “built habits for myself over the years that I’ve found worked for me” and that they remain the same whether the previous game was a good one or a bad one.

“I always have urgency,” Cousins said, via Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “Going into Week 1, I feel it. Going into Week 2, I feel it. And certainly now going into Week 3, I feel it. The urgency doesn’t really go down, but it also probably doesn’t go up, just because you only get 16 of these opportunities. All March, April, May, I’m at my house training five, six days a week for only 16 opportunities. The urgency’s there, but we need the production to go with it.”

The Titans are on tap for this weekend and they gave the Jaguars plenty of room to produce offensively, so we’ll see if Cousins’ work habits result in something more palatable this time around.