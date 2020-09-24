Leon Jacobs carted off with knee injury as Dolphins take 7-0 lead

USA TODAY Sports

Jaguars starting linebacker Leon Jacobs was injured on the seventh play. He was carted off with a right knee injury.

The Jaguars have ruled him out.

Jacobs’ leg stuck in the ground as Dolphins tight end Adam Shaheen gave him a glancing blow as tight end Durham Smythe engaged with him.

Myles Gaskin gained 7 yards on the play and finished the first drive with eight carries 35 yards as the Dolphins rolled right down the field after taking the opening kickoff.

Miami scored five plays after Jacobs’ injury as Preston Williams caught a 3-yard from Ryan Fitzpatrick.

The Dolphins’ drive went 84 yards and chewed up 6:51 of the first quarter.