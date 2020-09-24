Malcolm Brown fully participates in Rams practice

Getty Images

Two of the Rams’ three running backs didn’t practice on Wednesday due to injury. On Thursday, one of them returned.

Malcolm Brown, who had surgery Monday to repair a broken pinky, fully participated in practice on Thursday. Akers, who has a rib cartilage injury, didn’t practice Thursday.

“He’s coming along, maybe a little bit slower than I had expected, but he’s making progress,” coach Sean McVay told reporters on Thursday. “We’ll see where he’s at tomorrow.”

McVay was asked whether the handling of Akers’ situation has been influenced by the medical misadventures involving the failed effort to numb the rib cage of Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor.

“I’m not in a position to talk about the medical stuff,” McVay said. “I think we always want to be so careful with some of the procedures that we’re trying to get done to give the players the opportunity to play and you can’t be safe enough with that. But, to comment on those kinds of things, I think I’d kind of be out of my realm there.”

Earlier in the week, McVay described Akers as day to day, expressing hope that he’ll be able to play on Sunday at Buffalo.