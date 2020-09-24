Michael Thomas out of another practice Thursday

Getty Images

It looks like the Saints are likely going to be without wide receiver Michael Thomas against the Packers this weekend.

Thomas was listed as not participating on Wednesday’s estimated practice report and he didn’t take part in Thursday’s actual return to the practice field. Thomas suffered a high-ankle sprain against the Buccaneers in Week One and didn’t practice at all last week before missing Monday night’s loss to the Raiders.

The Saints opted not to put Thomas on injured reserve, which would have ruled him out for three games. That suggested they expected him back inside that timeframe, but his continued absence from practice makes that far from a sure thing.

Linebacker Chase Hansen (hip) and defensive tackle Malcom Brown (foot) also missed practice. Defensive end Marcus Davenport (elbow) went from an estimated absence from practice to limited participation.