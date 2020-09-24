Mike McCarthy: We want to score fast, not slow down to keep Russell Wilson off the field

Getty Images

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy does not buy the idea that his offense needs to slow Sunday’s game down to keep Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson off the field.

In fact, when McCarthy was asked today if he doesn’t want to score too quickly because he wants to keep Wilson on the sideline, he said he will always take his offense scoring fast.

“We want to score as fast as we can, and as many times as we can as far as the start of the game and throughout the game,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy did acknowledge that there are times in the game when he slows down the offense’s pace, but that’s only if he’s protecting a late lead.

“But when you get down in the fourth quarter, that’s part of the game management,” McCarthy said. “Hopefully we’re in that same situation.”

McCarthy said he’d like to win the time of possession battle if that means his offense is sustaining long drives while his defense is forcing turnovers and three-and-outs. But if the question is simply a matter of running a slow offense, McCarthy doesn’t see any benefit in that.