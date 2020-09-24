Misdemeanor charge dropped against Robert Kraft

Posted by Mike Florio on September 24, 2020, 1:59 PM EDT
With the case gutted by the inability to use the most important item of evidence, prosecutors had only one move left: To dismiss all charges.

Via the Associated Press, that’s what happened today regarding a misdemeanor count of solicitation against Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Once an appeals court ruled that authorities violated the rights of Kraft and others via secretly-installed video cameras, and when prosecutors chose to walk away and/or to run instead of taking a losing argument to the Florida Supreme Court, dismissal became inevitable.

Prosecutors opted not to appeal the ruling because a loss at the highest court in Florida could have had “broader, negative implications” on future investigations. In other words, prosecutors feared that the Florida Supreme Court would react to an obvious violation of individual privacy rights by creating a standard that would have made it even harder to violate individual privacy rights in the future.

The simple reality of the case continues to be that, while operations like this surely have racked up plenty of quick and quiet guilty pleas in the past, Kraft fought back. In doing so, he exposed a corrupt, unconstitutional practice that was tantamount to spying on private citizens without probable cause to believe any crime was being committed.

Basically, they messed with the wrong guy. Kraft’s defense lawyers brought the underhanded tactics to light, and prosecutors decided to cut bait in recognition of the reality that the bigger boat they needed was nowhere to be found.

  5. Kraft was able to get out of this because he had the money, but this is the right decision and it sounds like the helped other people get out of this. The police didn’t have proper warrants, this was never “human trafficking” and there’s a lawsuit from people that were getting legit massages.

    I don’t care if two consenting adults exchange money for sex.

  7. Must be nice to have to best lawyers to nitpick every single little angle of the case. Of course Kraft got off

  8. Krafty must have paid a boatload of money to whoever to clear his name, if this was average Joe he would be behind bars waiting to be sentence 3-5 yrs in prison

  13. “The law is so corrupt in this country. Those with money are the only ones allowed to break it.”

    It is the enforcement that is corrupt. Kraft wasn’t “allowed” to break the law any more than someone “can break the law” in their own home without police just breaking down the door to check if they’re behaving.

  14. browns64 says:
    September 24, 2020 at 2:10 pm
    Krafty must have paid a boatload of money to whoever to clear his name, if this was average Joe he would be behind bars waiting to be sentence 3-5 yrs in prison

    For a misdemeanor? I don’t think any of the other average Joe’s seen a day. There was quite a large group being charged. The fine was less than a couple hours legal fees.

  16. Sure rich as advantages but in this case he never should have been charged in the first place and they knew it.

  17. “if this was average Joe he would be behind bars waiting to be sentence 3-5 yrs in prison”

    For 2 misdemeanors? Nope, no one would spend time in prison for that.

    You may hate Kraft but in general people never go to jail for misdemeanors, they usually get community service and a fine.

    People need to stop acting like he committed murder or some heinous crime.

  20. tigershark0052 says:
    September 24, 2020 at 2:33 pm
    The law is so corrupt in this country. Those with money are the only ones allowed to break it.

    Put yourself in Kraft’s shoes. If you were ever caught doing something embarrassing, would you rather pay a quick fine, log a few community service and be done with it? Or have your name plastered all over the evening news for your mom, neighbours, and coworkers to read?

    Rights are great when you can afford to enforce them. Thankfully for Robert and 30+ other people who were indicted, he can. Destroying the tapes is the next logical step. Before someone in the evidence room decides to put their kid through college with something that shouldn’t exist in the first place.

  23. At a minimum he deserved community service and a fine. High powered lawyers and a truck load of cash rarely loses!

