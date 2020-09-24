Pac-12 runs a reverse, will play seven-game schedule

Getty Images

Six weeks later, Pac-12 leaders changed their minds.

The conference announced Aug. 11 it was postponing all sports until at least Jan. 1, citing health and safety concerns related to COVID-19. On Thursday, via ESPN, the Pac-12 will play a seven-game conference schedule beginning Nov. 6.

The Pac-12’s CEO group approved the plan Thursday, eight days after the big Ten announced it will start a shortened season Oct. 24.

The Pac-12 will play its conference championship game Dec. 18.

The conference previously announced a deal for daily COVID-19 tests that can yield results in 15 minutes, which commissioner Larry Scott called a “game-changer.”