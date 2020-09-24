Rams put Joe Noteboom on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Rams will be without left guard Joe Noteboom for at least the next three weeks.

Noteboom was placed on injured reserve Thursday due to the calf injury he suffered in last Sunday’s win over the Eagles. Rules in effect for this season allow teams to bring back an unlimited number of players from injured reserve once they’ve spent three weeks on the list.

It’s the second straight year that Noteboom has gone on injured reserve. He started the first six games of the 2019 season before a knee injury sidelined him for the final 10 contests. David Edwards replaced Noteboom last week and is expected to start in his place against Buffalo this weekend.

Linebacker Natrez Patrick was signed off the practice squad to fill Noteboom’s spot. Patrick had two tackles in 12 games last year and was called up to play on special teams last weekend before returning to the practice squad.