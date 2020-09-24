Randy Moss says he almost joined the Seahawks for their Super Bowl run

Getty Images

The Seahawks’ Super Bowl-winning 2013 team could have had another Hall of Famer on the roster: Randy Moss.

That’s what Moss said on a podcast appearance with Russell Wilson, in which he claimed Seahawks General Manager John Schneider called him during the 2013 season, after receiver Percy Harvin got hurt, and offered him a roster spot.

“The year you guys went to New York and beat Denver,” Moss said, “I had an opportunity, Russ, to come and play with you guys.”

Moss, who had played for the 49ers the year before, said he turned Schneider down because he was no longer in game shape.

“I know I’m not physically ready,” Moss said. “I did not want to let you guys down. . . . I knew, inside, from a physical standpoint, I wasn’t ready.”

Wilson said he would have loved the opportunity to play with Moss.

“My heart hurts,” Wilson said. “I wish somebody would have told me. We would’ve made this happen. . . . Now I’m going to have dreams of playing with Randy Moss.”