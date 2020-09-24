Review of MetLife field finds it meets NFL standards

Getty Images

The 49ers aired complaints about the condition of the playing surface at MetLife Stadium after their Week Two victory over the Jets, which led the league to take another look at it ahead of the 49ers’ return visit to face the Giants this weekend.

An initial inspection of the field on September 12 found that it met the standards required for approval for play. This week’s inspection was held on Wednesday and it found the same thing.

According to multiple reports, representatives from the NFL, NFLPA, MetLife Stadium, the Giants and Jets, Field Turf and an independent field inspector took part in the review. The group found that it still meets the standards and protocols for NFL playing fields.

That means Sunday’s game will move forward as scheduled and that the 49ers will have to make decisions about whether to play injured players like tight end George Kittle on a surface that they felt wasn’t up to the task a few days ago.