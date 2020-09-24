Russell Wilson is now betting favorite for NFL MVP

Getty Images

Russell Wilson is cooking on the football field and in the sportsbooks.

The Seahawks quarterback has never received an MVP vote during his NFL career, but the first two weeks of the season have many thinking that is going to change this season. Wilson has starred during the Seahawks’ 2-0 start and is now the favorite in future betting for the award at a number of sportsbooks, including William Hill.

William Hill has Wilson at +320 to win the award while preseason favorites Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson are at +450 and +500, respectively. Aaron Rodgers and Kyler Murray round out the top five choices at this point in the season.

Wilson’s MVP bid is getting support from bettors. ESPN notes that 21 percent of the sportsbook’s bettors have placed their money on Wilson since the season began, which is the most of any player in the league. Wilson will have a chance to keep it going against the Cowboys this weekend.