Ryan Fitzpatrick, Dolphins lead Jaguars 21-7 at halftime

Getty Images

Ryan Fitzpatrick hit his first 12 passes before his first incompletion with 47 seconds remaining in the first half. It gave him a streak of 21 consecutive completions over two games, the second most completions in a row in franchise history.

He finished the first half 12-of-14 for 127 yards and two touchdowns.

The Dolphins scored on three of four possessions, taking a 21-7 lead into the locker room at halftime.

They dominated the Jaguars with 32 plays, 17 first downs, 218 yards to Jacksonville’s 27 plays, 10 first downs and 131 yards. The Dolphins held the ball for 17:48.

Miami’s points came on a 3-yard touchdown catch by Preston Williams, a 1-yard touchdown run by Jordan Howard and a 15-yard touchdown catch by Mike Gesicki.

The Jaguars’ only touchdown came on an 11-yard run by James Robinson, his second of the season.

Jacksonville has ruled out two players with injuries: Safety Andrew Wingard has a core muscle injury, and linebacker Leon Jacobs a right knee injury.