Ryan Fitzpatrick tosses two touchdowns, runs for a third as Dolphins earn 31-13 win over Jaguars

USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Fitzpatrick tossed a pair of touchdowns and ran for a third as the Miami Dolphins earned a 31-13 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night.

Fitzpatrick had just two incompletions on the night as he was 18 of 20 for 160 yards and two passing touchdowns to lead the way for Miami. He also had 38 yards rushing and caught one of his own passes for good measure as well. A Dolphins Defense that was last in the league in sacks last year also sacked Gardner Minshew four times on the night to help shut down the Jaguars Offense.

Fitzpatrick led two scoring drives to open the game as the Dolphins jumped out to an early 14-0 lead. Preston Williams caught a 3-yard touchdown pass on the opening drive and Jordan Howard scored a 1-yard touchdown on the second possession as Miami easily grabbed control in the first quarter.

Rookie running back James Robinson did his best to help Jacksonville in the game. His 11-yard touchdown run in the second quarter got the Jaguars on the board and cut the lead to 14-7.

Fitzpatrick connected with tight end Mike Gesicki on a 15-yard touchdown on the next Miami possession as the Dolphins found the end zone on each of their first three drives of the game. After a Minshew fumble gave the Dolphins possession at the Jacksonville 5-yard line, Fitzpatrick would add a 1-yard touchdown run in the third quarter as Miami’s lead grew to 28-7.

While Robinson was able to add a 1-yard touchdown run for Jacksonville, their offense was unable to keep up with Miami. The wheels fell off after Minshew’s fumble with the Jaguars twice turning the ball over on downs and Minshew being intercepted by Xavien Howard late in the fourth quarter.

Minshew completed 30 of 42 passes for 275 yards with an interception for Jacksonville. Robinson rushed for 46 yards and two touchdowns on his 11 carries and caught six passes for 83 yards to lead the Jaguars, who were missing wide receiver D.J. Chark due to a back/chest injury.

Jason Sanders added a 30-yard field goal late as Miami earned their first win of the season.