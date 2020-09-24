Sammy Watkins is in the concussion protocol

Getty Images

The Chiefs won’t play the Ravens until Monday night and the extra day could come in handy for wide receiver Sammy Watkins.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said on Thursday that Watkins is in the concussion protocol. He took a shot to the head from Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman during last Sunday’s overtime win.

Watkins said after the game that he felt fine, but he developed symptoms at some point this week and Reid said his neck is also an issue.

“It’s more neck right now than the other part,” Reid said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN.com. “He’s working through it.”

Watkins has eight catches for 93 yards and a touchdown through the first two weeks of the season. Demarcus Robinson, Mecole Hardman and Byron Pringle would be in line for more work if Watkins isn’t cleared by Monday.