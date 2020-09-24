Trevon Diggs back at Cowboys practice, Tyron Smith still out

Getty Images

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy gave an update on the team’s injured players ahead of Thursday’s practice and said that one of the four who missed Wednesday’s practice will be back on the field.

Cornerback Trevon Diggs did not practice Wednesday because of a shoulder injury, but McCarthy said, via multiple reporters, that he will do some work. Getting him on the field this weekend would be a big plus for a defense that’s going to be without Chidobe Awuzie against the Seahawks this weekend.

Awuzie (hamstring) was one of the others out of practice Wednesday. Left tackle Tyron Smith (neck) and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (knee/personal) were the others.

Lawrence is back with the team after the birth of his child, but McCarthy said he and Smith will be working on the side rather than with the main practice group.