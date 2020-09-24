Vikings add Todd Davis on one-year deal

Getty Images

The Vikings found some experienced cover for an early injury.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Vikings signed former Broncos linebacker Todd Davis to a one-year deal.

He visited and took COVID-19 tests for them earlier this week, so the move was expected.

They lost linebacker Anthony Barr to a season-ending pectoral injury, and Davis offers some stability there. He led the Broncos in tackles three of the last four years, and played for Vikings offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak when Kubiak was head coach of the Broncos.