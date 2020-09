Getty Images

Troy Dye replaced the injured Anthony Barr on the field last week.

Now, he’s been replaced on the active roster.

The Vikings announced that the rookie linebacker was placed on injured reserve (foot), to make room for the previously reported addition of veteran inside linebacker Todd Davis.

Dye, their fourth-round pick from Oregon, stepped in for Barr last week after he suffered a pectoral injury. The Vikings will run signals through either Eric Kendricks or Eric Wilson in Barr’s absence.