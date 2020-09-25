Alshon Jeffery not ready for game action yet

Getty Images

Wide receiver Alshon Jeffery practiced this week for the first time since hurting his foot last December, but he’s not ready for the next step in his return from that injury.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said at a Friday press conference that Jeffery has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Bengals. Jeffery was a limited participant in Thursday’s practice and Pederson said he needs more time before he’ll be ready for a role on gameday.

“This week, no,” Pederson said, via Daniel Gallen of PennLive.com. “It’s too soon this week because he hasn’t taken the practice reps needed.”

With Jalen Reagor also out this week, the Eagles will have DeSean Jackson, Greg Ward, John Hightower, and JJ Arcega-Whiteside available at wideout. They have three other receivers on the practice squad that could be called up to play against Cincinnati.