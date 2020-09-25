Bears license use of logo to trademarks as part of PointsBet sportsbook deal

Getty Images

As legalized gambling spreads throughout the country, sportsbook operators want to have the ability to easily convert audience members into customers.

The Bears will make their online audience available to a pitch to place bets through PointsBet.

The team announced the deal on Friday. The arrangement gives PointsBet “full usage of Chicago Bears IP, marks and logos, as well as sponsorship opportunities and brand visibility across various digital assets.”

PointsBet recently entered into a partnership with NBC Sports, with which PFT has a longstanding content-licensing deal.

The various states authorize specific sportsbooks to operate within their borders. In Illinois, a partnership with the Bears boosts the profile of PointsBet and makes it easier to market the company’s services to Bears fans. At some point in the growth of legalized gambling on a nationwide basis, partnerships with certain national brands and platforms become an effective way to reach those who already are demonstrating an interest in the subject matter on which wagers could be placed.