Cam Akers out, Malcolm Brown set to play for Rams

Getty Images

The Rams entered the week with a couple of injury issues in their offensive backfield and they’ve resolved themselves in different ways.

Cam Akers missed his third straight day of practice with injured ribs on Friday. He was ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Bills a short time later.

Malcolm Brown had surgery to repair his fractured pinkie and missed Wednesday’s practice. He was back on Thursday and has no injury designation for this weekend.

Brown leads the team with 126 rushing yards and two touchdowns through the first two weeks of the season.

The only other player with a designation is cornerback Darious Williams. He’s listed as questionable with an ankle injury.