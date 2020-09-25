Christian Kirk won’t play on Sunday

Getty Images

The Cardinals Offense has gotten off to an impressive start this season, but they’ll have to keep things going against the Lions without the help of one of their top wideouts.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said on Friday that Christian Kirk has been ruled out with a groin injury. Kirk has been out of practice since getting hurt in last Sunday’s win over the Washington Football Team.

Kirk has three catches for 57 yards on the season.

Kirk’s absence should lead to more work for Andy Isabella and KeeSean Johnson. Isabella had two catches for 67 yards against Washington while Johnson has yet to play in a game yet this year.