Davante Adams doubtful, Kenny Clark questionable for Packers

Getty Images

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said on Friday that wide receiver Davante Adams was “probably doubtful” to play against the Saints on Sunday.

Adams is now definitely doubtful. That’s how he’s been listed on the Packers injury report as a result of the hamstring injury that knocked him out of last week’s win over the Lions.

Defensive tackle Kenny Clark did not play in that game because of a groin injury. He was able to practice on a limited basis the last two days and is listed as questionable.

“He’s made progress, there’s no doubt,” LaFleur said, via the team’s website. “He’s definitely not 100 percent yet, but, again, he’s another guy we’re going to give up until game time, and we’ll have to determine whether or not he can go.”

Two other players who landed on the report Friday drew the same designation. Left guard Elgton Jenkins didn’t practice with back and rib injuries and safety Darnell Savage was limited by a groin injury.