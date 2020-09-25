Denzel Ward, Mack Wilson questionable for Browns

Getty Images

The Browns got a handful of injured players back on the field at practice this week, but they also saw another one of their regulars come down with a new injury.

Cornerback Denzel Ward was added to the injury report as a limited participant on Thursday. He’s dealing with a groin injury and he has been listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against Washington.

Kevin Johnson (liver) is on track to play after his return to practice this week, but Greedy Williams (shoulder) has been ruled out for the third straight week. Linebacker Mack Wilson (knee) joined those two corners in getting back to practice and he’s listed as questionable.

Defensive end Olivier Vernon (abdomen) and linebacker Jacob Phillips (knee) are out for Sunday. Defensive end Adrian Clayborn (hip) rounds out the questionable group.