Devonta Freeman thinks he has “a lot in the tank”

Getty Images

Devonta Freeman may have looked like he was running on fumes last year, but he insists that’s not the case as he arrives with the Giants.

Freeman was acquired following the season-ending injury to Saquon Barkley, and is confident he can help his new team.

“I know I still have a lot in the tank,” Freeman said, via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “This was a great opportunity at the right time, coming in to compete.”

After playing just two games in 2018 because of knee, foot, and groin injuries, Freeman sputtered last year for the Falcons, rushing 184 times for 656 yards (a paltry 3.6 yards per carry).

Freeman turned down an offer from the Seahawks this offseason, and also had interest from the Eagles before signing with the Giants.

“A lot of situations didn’t fit what I want to do and some of my own personal goals,” Freeman said. “Trying to win one game at a time and when it’s all said and done hopefully win the big game.”

He’s also not walking into the best situation, but they hope he’s a quick study so he can join Dion Lewis and Wayne Gallman to try to replace some of the production they were counting on from Barkley.