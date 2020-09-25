Falcons short in secondary, waiting on Julio Jones

Getty Images

The Falcons will be short in the secondary Sunday against the Bears, but they’re waiting to see if Julio Jones will be able to play.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the decision on their star wide receiver will go up to game time.

Jones didn’t practice much last week, and was clearly hampered by the problem in last week’s loss to the Cowboys. He’s been limited this week as well.

The Falcons are ruling out safety Ricardo Allen and cornerback Kendall Sheffield, a dangerous situation when you’re facing the red-hot Mitchell Trubisky.